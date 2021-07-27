F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $265.00 at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Cowen raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.47. 24,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,426. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

