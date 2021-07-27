F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of FFIV traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,426. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.09.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $206.39 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.22.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.