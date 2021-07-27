F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.68-2.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on F5 Networks from $229.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $12.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

