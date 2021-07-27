F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.68-2.80 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on F5 Networks from $229.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.79.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $12.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
