Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,331,470 shares of company stock valued at $775,917,363 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.05. 319,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.