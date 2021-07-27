Factorial Partners LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Realogy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 1,080,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

