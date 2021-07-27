Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,547. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

