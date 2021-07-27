Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Trading Up 16.4%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 7,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52.

About Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

