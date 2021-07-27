Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading 0% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.86. 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,477,000.

