Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,250 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $228.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

