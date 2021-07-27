Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 50,441 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

