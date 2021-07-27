Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 7,060 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36.

