Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 74 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $91,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,024 shares of company stock worth $26,508,717. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $452.58 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $463.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

