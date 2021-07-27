Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes $389,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.23 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

