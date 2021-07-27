Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

NYSE:FNV opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.