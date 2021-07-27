Financial Analysis: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cimarex Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 9 16 0 2.58 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $73.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.37 -$1.97 billion $1.39 47.60 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pengrowth Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

