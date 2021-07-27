Financial Review: Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) vs. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $72.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.53 $38.22 million $1.21 63.77

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, Bella Vita, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

