Financial Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.63 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.17 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.98 -$192.30 million $0.28 63.21

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 56.12%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.