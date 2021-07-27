Financial Survey: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) versus ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.96 $1.56 billion $23.94 11.74 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 17.26% 34.07% 15.46% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 12 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus price target of $281.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats ACI Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. In addition, it provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.