First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

