First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

FRBA stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Earnings History for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.