First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$18.08 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.88.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

