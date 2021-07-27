First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 91,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

