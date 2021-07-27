First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,079. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

