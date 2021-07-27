First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. 140,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,934 shares of company stock worth $84,051,156 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

