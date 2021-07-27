First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $155.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $631.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $631.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $647.20 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 2,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

