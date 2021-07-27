First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Buys 1,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,700.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 360,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Saturday, July 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

