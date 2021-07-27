First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

FRME stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.