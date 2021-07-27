First Republic Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE:FRC opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.39.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

