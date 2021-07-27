FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FE. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.