Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Up 3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 1,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

