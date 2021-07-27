Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $800,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

