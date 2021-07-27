Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,881 Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54.

