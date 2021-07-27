Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $589,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

