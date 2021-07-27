Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $652,000 Position in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GOVZ opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.