Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

