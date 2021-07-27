Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 192,957 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 83.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,957 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

AAAU stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25.

