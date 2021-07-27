Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,071,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,997,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,982,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEPWU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

