Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $203,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

