Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $80.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $68.97 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.