Fountain (FTN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,157.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fountain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $744,128.66 and approximately $7,157.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.