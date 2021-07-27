Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.39. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,237.50.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.