Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,625 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 775,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

