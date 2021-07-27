FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 664,027 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 371,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,035. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

