FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nucor Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $17.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,108 shares of company stock worth $10,555,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.