FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $21.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OAS. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $93.70 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,596,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.