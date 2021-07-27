FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Lowered by Barrington Research

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $2,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

