FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.