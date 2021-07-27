Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 389.9% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $423,033.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.06 or 0.00758338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

