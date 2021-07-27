Garde Capital Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE PM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

