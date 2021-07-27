Garde Capital Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

